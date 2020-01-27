      Weather Alert

ODOT: 62/77 Ramp Won’t Open Until Late in Week, at Earliest

Jan 27, 2020 @ 3:44pm

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Looking for some drier and somewhat warmer weather, ODOT says work replacing the asphalt on the ramp from Westbound Route 62 to I-77 South won’t be done until late this week, hopefully.

(It is not the ramp in the photo that accompanies this story).

AccuWeather indicates temps should be near 40 on Thursday and Friday.

The department says they closed the ramp last week for safety reasons after two accidents during a short time period where Canton police says the two trucks involved slid off the roadway and struck the guardrail.

