ODOT Akron Calls ODOT Athens for Assistance With Rt 800 Project
EAST SPARTA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – When ODOT found the need to prevent a section of Route 800 near East Sparta from slipping away due to erosion, they contacted some experts.
That is, their peers down in southern Ohio.
The Athens district of the department does “slip” repairs all the time.
So they are working side-by-side with workers from the Akron office, fixing two sections of 800 in Pike Township near Nimishillen Creek.
It’s also being done under budget, with the estimated costs of $110,000 some $300,000 or so below what they believe they might have paid a private contractor.
The road is closed for another week or two.