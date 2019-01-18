ODOT Asking Drivers To Be Patient During Storm

(WHBC) – The Ohio Department of Transportation says its snowplows will be clearing the roads as quickly as possible this weekend, but given the high amount of snow expected on Saturday, roads will be messy.

“With a big event like this, that could potentially drop a couple of inches an hour during the heaviest times, motorists are going to have to expect some snow-covered roads out there,” ODOT’s Justin Chesnic told WHBC.

He says in ODOT District 4, which includes Stark County and Canton, more than 100 snowplow drivers will be working a lot of hours as they try to keep up with Old Man Winter and get roads cleared.

He’s asking that people give their snowplows a wide berth, so the plows can clear roads as quickly and effectively as possible.

“Drivers will just have to be patient and give themselves some extra time on Saturday and Sunday.”

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued as forecasters are calling for 8 to 12 inches of snow in the Canton area, along with strong winds that will cause blowing and drifting.

Then on Sunday, temperatures will plummet, with a high of 17 and a low Sunday night around 3.