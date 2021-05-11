      Weather Alert

ODOT Central Interchange Rebuild Starts Soon

May 11, 2021 @ 7:40am

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – You’re not seeing a lot of new road construction on area freeways, but ODOT says it’s coming.

The biggest construction project in the history of Akron-based District 4 starts next month, with major improvements at and near the Central Interchange in Akron.

As part of the $161 million project the two left-turn exit ramps along I-76 will be rebuilt so that they’re longer and safer.

Also, another lane will be added to Route 8 Southbound at the interchange.

The work starts with new pavement on 77/76 from about Route 59 to Vernon Odom Blvd.

