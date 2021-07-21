ODOT: Damaged Route 30 Bridge Could Reopen in Three Weeks
PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Westbound Route 30 bridge over Genoa Avenue SW in Perry Township could reopen around August 10.
That would be ahead of schedule.
ODOT says work on straightening the two steel beams is nearly complete, with some epoxy and other work still required.
The bridge was damaged when hit by a high profile vehicle last month.
A crossover is carrying 30 West traffic over the eastbound bridge.
Traffic is down to one lane in both directions.
Genoa Avenue under the bridge is closed.