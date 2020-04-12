      Breaking News
ODOT: Food Trucks Allowed at State’s Rest Areas

Apr 12, 2020 @ 4:45pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT is temporarily allowing the state’s 86 rest areas to accommodate food trucks in order to give truck drivers easier access to prepared meals.

The Federal Highway Administration temporarily suspended regulations that would normally disallow such commercial activity.

The businesses must not compete with the not-for-profit snack services provided by the visually-impaired at some rest areas.

If you own a food truck and want to know more, click here for more information.

