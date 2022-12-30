Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

ODOT Giving Assist to Snow Removal Efforts in Buffalo Area

December 30, 2022 5:00AM EST
Share
ODOT Giving Assist to Snow Removal Efforts in Buffalo Area

BUFFALO, New York (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 28 ODOT workers and 18 pieces of equipment are working in the Buffalo area, helping in snow removal efforts.

The equipment including dump trucks to relocate snow left Ashtabula Thursday morning for a six-day deployment, as part of the national Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

Governor Mike DeWine says he realizes New York would do the same for Ohio, if needed.

Workers and equipment are from the Akron, Cleveland and New Philadelphia ODOT districts.

Popular Posts

1

Louisville Woman Wins Big In Office White Elephant Gift Exchange
2

Teaser Trailer: Barbie
3

How To Wrap Presents Like A Pro
4

Jay Leno Shares About His Burn Injuries To His Face
5

Harry And Prince William May Never Reconcile