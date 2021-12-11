      Weather Alert

ODOT: I-77/Route 30 Work Zone Changes Coming Soon

Dec 11, 2021 @ 8:03am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT will begin the process of changing the construction zone on I-77 between Route 30 and Faircrest Street starting on Tuesday.

It’ll take until Saturday morning, as long as the weather cooperates.

Basically, all I-77 traffic in that stretch will be moved over to new bridges and pavement on the northbound side of the highway.

The biggest impact is the closure of the left through-lane on 77 North on Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Tune to 1480 WHBC at 1480 on your AM radio dial, or check back at whbc.com for the latest updates.

