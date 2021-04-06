ODOT Installing Third Roundabout on Route 619 in County
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One of the 22 ODOT projects for the 2021 road construction season gets underway soon.
For safety reasons, the department is installing a roundabout at the intersection of Route 619 and McCallum Avenue NE in Lexington Township.
It’s the third roundabout on Route 619 in Stark County.
The other two are in Lake Township at the opposite end of the county.
The project will start soon and should be done in October.
A two-month closure is part of the project.
It’s a $1.7 million project.