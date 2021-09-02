      Weather Alert

ODOT: Liquid De-Icing to Continue, But Not Using Aquasalina

Sep 2, 2021 @ 6:52am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Most of what you see those larger ODOT trucks spraying on highways mainly BEFORE winter storms hit is a brine mixture.

It’s made at each county garage from rock salt and water.

But, the department is also forced to supply additives when the pavement temperature drops below 20-degrees.

One of those Ohio-made additives will no longer be purchased by the state.

Aquasalina which is made by Duck Creek Energy in Brecksville is a byproduct of the vertical oil and gas drilling process.

Environmental activists have been asking that it no longer be dropped on the roads due to high levels of naturally-occurring radium.

ODOT has alternatives like beet juice.

