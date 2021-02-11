ODOT: Lots of Road Materials Used in Stark in Snow and Cold, But They’re Ready for More
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The cold and above-average snowfall for the season has kept ODOT crews busy, especially the last few weeks.
They’ve dropped 6000 tons of salt and used 145,000 gallons of salt brine in Stark County since the season started, but ODOT’s Justin Chesnic says they have plenty of materials available to make it through the rest of the season.
As of Thursday morning, over 38 inches of snow has fallen at the airport.
That’s more than six inches above average.
But Chesnic sees the sunshine at the end of the latest band of snow.
He says the additional hour-and-a-half of daylight we’re seeing each day helps warms the roadways, even if the sun is obscured by clouds.
He sees a real weather turnaround in mid-March, though lake effect snow can linger into April.