ODOT Needs 7 More Stark Plow Drivers for Winter Season
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just like everywhere else it seems, ODOT has the “help wanted” sign up at its Canton garage.
The department typically hires 14 seasonal snow plow drivers in Stark County, in addition to their full-time highway technicians.
Right now, they have seven.
Justin Chesnic with ODOT says having a full complement of drivers helps them meet the goal of getting state highways back up to speed, two hours after the end of a weather event.
Seasonal plow drivers work a thousand hours over the winter season, whether there’s a lot of snow or not.
You’ll need a CDL, and there are other requirements.
Pay starts at $18.50 an hour.
You can apply here.