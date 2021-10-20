      Weather Alert

ODOT Needs 7 More Stark Plow Drivers for Winter Season

Oct 20, 2021 @ 4:17am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just like everywhere else it seems, ODOT has the “help wanted” sign up at its Canton garage.

The department typically hires 14 seasonal snow plow drivers in Stark County, in addition to their full-time highway technicians.

Right now, they have seven.

Justin Chesnic with ODOT says having a full complement of drivers helps them meet the goal of getting state highways back up to speed, two hours after the end of a weather event.

Seasonal plow drivers work a thousand hours over the winter season, whether there’s a lot of snow or not.

You’ll need a CDL, and there are other requirements.

Pay starts at $18.50 an hour.

You can apply here.

Popular Posts
Screen Test Impression Of Robin Williams Is Giving People Goosebumps
Did Britney Throw Shade At Her Sister’s Memoir?
Ed Sheeran Showed Up At A Coldplay Show And Sang “Fix You”
Reporter Does His Live Shot Skateboarding The Whole Time
Adele Announces Release Date for Long-Awaited New Album!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On