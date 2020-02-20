ODOT: Northbound Route 8 in Summit to be Impacted by Pattern Change, Ramp Closings
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The reconstruction of Route 8 in northern Summit County takes a new twist next week.
Starting Wednesday, the northbound lanes will be split, with left lane crossing over to the southbound side of the road.
That means drivers hoping to exit at Seasons, Steels Corners or Route 303 will need to use the right lane.
There are also some ramp closings tied to this project.
Here’s the rundown of the project from ODOT:
Beginning Wednesday, February 26, northbound traffic will be split into two separate lanes. The left lane will be crossed over onto SR 8 southbound while the right lane will be utilizing the SR 8 northbound median lane.
Motorists wishing to exit at Seasons Rd., Steels Corners Rd., or SR 303 will NEED to travel in the right lane. Motorists using the left lane will NOT be able access these exits.
Beginning on Wednesday, February 26, following ramps will be CLOSED:
The ramp from Graham Rd. to SR 8 northbound will be closed through late June for bridge reconstruction. The detour will be Graham Rd. to Wyoga Lake Rd. to Seasons Rd. to SR 8.
The ramp from SR 8 northbound to SR 303 will be closed through late April for ramp reconstruction. The detour will be SR 8 northbound to Boston Mills Rd. to Chittenden Rd. to SR 303.
The ramp from Steels Corners Rd. to SR 8 northbound will be closed through late April. The detour will be Steels Corners Rd. to Hudson Dr. to Seasons Rd. to SR 8.
The SR 8 northbound ramp to Steels Corners Rd. will be closed through late April for ramp reconstruction. The detour will be SR 8 northbound to Seasons Rd. to Hudson Dr. to Steels Corners Rd..