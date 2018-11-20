ODOT: Pack Your Patience This Thanksgiving

(WHBC) – With 2.2 million Ohioans expected to travel at least 50 miles from home this Thanksgiving, you’re going to have plenty of company on the road.

“People will definitely have to pack some extra patience,” said ODOT’s Matt Bruning.

He says they expect to see a 55 percent increase in traffic volume on Wednesday, and a 42 percent increase on Sunday.

“The busiest time on the highway will be 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Sunday. That’s when you’re really gonna see the most vehicles with you out there on the highway.”

The Ohio travel numbers are expected to be the highest they’ve been since 2005.

In addition to packing extra patience, ODOT is urging drivers to check ohgo.com for real time traffic conditions and information on construction projects.

With Massillon playing in the Division II state semifinal on Friday at Gahanna Lincoln High School and Ohio State hosting Michigan on Saturday, plenty of people will be driving down to Columbus after Thanksgiving.

ODOT says people traveling from the Canton area to Columbus on Friday and Saturday should be okay because there’s not too much construction, and traffic won’t be as heavy as it will be on Wednesday and Sunday. However, people should still expect higher than normal traffic volumes.