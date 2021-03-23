ODOT: Please Don’t Throw Trash Out Car Window

      Breaking News
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a job that seems never-ending: picking up trash along the highways.

And ODOT says they’ve already picked up 925 bags of trash along the state roadways in Stark County this year.

Add to that what volunteers and jail inmates pickup, and those abandoned items like couches and mattresses.

And county, municipal and township road employees too.

The department’s Ray Marsch says it costs them $4 million a year statewide to pick up litter, and they didn’t see a reduction last year, even though travel was down 16-percent.

