ODOT Project to Make Northern Plain Intersections Safer
PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT has plans for three close-by intersections at the very northern end of Plain Township.
They have proven to be dangerous over the last several years.
It’s where Route 43, Market Avenue and Mount Pleasant Street come together.
There were over a hundred crashes at the three intersections between 2014 and 2018.
A third were injury crashes.
The $1.45 million plan adds traffic lights at two of the intersections, and actually closes Mount Pleasant just west of Route 43.
There’s a virtual open house on the project underway now.
Comments are accepted through October 4.
Individuals without internet access can request project information by contacting Brian Peck at [email protected] or 330-786-4931
Individuals who require interpretation or translation services or a reasonable accommodation to participate should contact Brian Peck as soon as possible.