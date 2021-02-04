      Weather Alert

ODOT: Roundabout Planned for Rt 619 and McCallum Ave NE

Feb 4, 2021 @ 5:47am

LEXINGTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another roundabout is coming to Stark County this year.

An ODOT project at Route 619 and McCallum Avenue NE in Lexington Township is expected to sell next week.

There’s a safety issue there.

Of the 67 crashes there between 2002 and 2014, ODOT’s Ray Marsch says 55 of them were t-bone accidents where cars come at each other from different angles.

The estimated $2.2 million project is to be completed by the end of October.

The project does include a two-month-long closure of the intersection at some point.

