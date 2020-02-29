ODOT: Route 8 Changes Kicking in by Monday Morning
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The contractor on the Route 8 project north of Akron plans to set up a new traffic pattern Sunday night, ready to go Monday morning, according to ODOT.
The northbound lanes will be split, with the left lane moved over to the southbound side of the road.
If you want to exit at Seasons Road, you’ll need to use the right lane.
Ramps to Steels Corners and Route 303 from Route 8 North are among those closing.
Here are all the ramps that are impacted: