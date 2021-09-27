      Weather Alert

ODOT: Route 800 Stabilization Project to Take Another Week, Two

Sep 27, 2021 @ 6:26am

EAST SPARTA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A first for a state highway in Stark County: a “slip” repair project.

It’s more common in hilly areas of Ohio, but Route 800 next to the Nimishillen Creek at East Sparta has been experiencing some erosion.

So, District 4 is working in two 100-foot-long stretches of the road, installing 25-foot vertical beams and pouring concrete.

That’s in order to stabilize the roadway.

Route 800 is closed just north of Westbrook Street for at least another week.

The ODOT detour uses I-77.

