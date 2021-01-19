ODOT Schedules Virtual Meeting on Route 30 Extension Project
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Plans for extending the Route 30 freeway from its dead end at Trump Avenue SE in Canton to Route 44 outside of East Canton have reached the point where a public meeting is being held.
Those who live in the area of the project with questions can join a virtual meeting on February 25th at 5:30.
The $115 million freeway extension will be three miles long, but there’s no construction date set as of yet.
It’s the first step in making Route 30 a freeway all the way to Route 11 in Columbiana County.