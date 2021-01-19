      Weather Alert

ODOT Schedules Virtual Meeting on Route 30 Extension Project

Jan 19, 2021 @ 6:53am

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Plans for extending the Route 30 freeway from its dead end at Trump Avenue SE in Canton to Route 44 outside of East Canton have reached the point where a public meeting is being held.

Those who live in the area of the project with questions can join a virtual meeting on February 25th at 5:30.

The $115 million freeway extension will be three miles long, but there’s no construction date set as of yet.

It’s the first step in making Route 30 a freeway all the way to Route 11 in Columbiana County.

Popular Posts
Win a BellStore $50 Gift Card
Covid vaccine
Microsoft, Salesforce And Oracle Back Plan To Develop A Digital Covid Vaccination
So About Those Crazy Armie Hammer DM's...
AJR
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: Behind The Song With AJR's 'Bang!'
woman scanning check
When Might $1,400 Stimulus Checks Arrive?