      Weather Alert

ODOT Tackles Two Stark Intersections on ‘Most Dangerous’ List

Apr 19, 2022 @ 5:54am

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of Stark County intersections made it to ODOT’s list of the 150 most dangerous intersections in the state.

So a couple of improvement projects are underway.

Drainage work is already underway at West Tusc and Perry Drive in Perry Township for a $1.5 million project that will add a couple of right turn lanes.

And there’s a $1.2 million upgrade to Fulton Drive at Dressler Road NW in Jackson Township.

Two raised islands will be added at the northwest and southeast quadrants of the intersection.

Watch for daily lane closures at those intersections.

Both projects will be done in the fall.

Popular Posts
Mariah Carey Offering Vocal MasterClass
Elon Musk Offers To Buy Twitter For $43 Billion
How To Watch Coachella This Weekend
Kelly Clarkson plans “chill dinner” and a hike for her 40th birthday this month
Music notes: Kesha, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo and more
Connect With Us Listen To Us On