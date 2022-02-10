ODOT to Repair Potholes on Akron Beltway, Leading to Ramp Closures
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT will try to get some potholes repaired on the Akron Beltway system Thursday and Thursday night, with a number of ramp closures.
They include the mainline 76/77 West ramp to the Kenmore Leg closed Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
And the ramp from 76 West to Route 8, closed from 10 p.m. Thursday night until 5 a.m. Friday.
The work is weather-permitting.
Here’s a portion of the release from ODOT:
On Thursday, February 10, the following ramps will be closed between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. for pavement repairs:
- The ramp from I-77 northbound/I-76 westbound to I-76/Kenmore Leg. The detour will be I-77 northbound to V. Odom Blvd. to I-77 southbound.
- The ramp from I-77 northbound/I-76 westbound to Dart Ave. and State Route 59 will be closed. The detour will be I-77 northbound to V. Odom Blvd. to I-77 southbound.
- The ramp from Main St. to I-77 northbound/I-76 westbound will be closed. The detour is Main St. to I-277/U.S. 224 westbound to I-76/Kenmore Leg.
On Thursday evening, February 10, from 10 p.m. through Friday morning, February 11 at 5 a.m., the ramp from I-76 westbound to SR 8 northbound will be closed for bridge construction. The detour will be I-76 westbound to Main St. to I-76 eastbound to SR 8.
On Thursday evening, February 10, from 7 p.m. through Friday morning, February 11 at 5 a.m., Inman St. under I-76 will be closed for bridge construction. The detour will be 5th St. to Arlington St. to Clark St.
On Friday, February 11, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. I-77 southbound/I-76 eastbound between East Ave. and Dart Ave. will have various lane restrictions.