ODOT: Watch for Plows During Wintry Weather
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT snow plow trucks were hit 100 times by drivers statewide last Winter season.
many times, there was just minor damage to the truck.
But it’s a reminder to keep your distance when the plows are moving snow or dropping materials on the road.
Justin Chesnic with ODOT District 4 recommends staying behind the plow, and not passing.
It’s a good day to adjust how we drive, whether “more time” means getting up earlier for work or leaving a few minutes sooner for that evening appointment.