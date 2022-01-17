      Weather Alert

ODOT: Watch for Plows During Wintry Weather

Jan 17, 2022 @ 9:49am

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT snow plow trucks were hit 100 times by drivers statewide last Winter season.

many times, there was just minor damage to the truck.

But it’s a reminder to keep your distance when the plows are moving snow or dropping materials on the road.

Justin Chesnic with ODOT District 4 recommends staying behind the plow, and not passing.

It’s a good day to adjust how we drive, whether “more time” means getting up earlier for work or leaving a few minutes sooner for that evening appointment.

