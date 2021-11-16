      Weather Alert

ODOT Wrapping Up 2021 Construction Projects

Nov 16, 2021 @ 4:53am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – November at the ODOT garage.

It’s about buttoning up summertime projects before the worst of winter hits.

So here in Stark County, contractors are finishing work on a couple of repaving projects.

On the Alliance bypass as well as South Union Avenue or Route 183 in Alliance.

The latest roundabout at Route 619 and McCallum Avenue NE in Lexington Township is also near completion.

There’s some final painting and other lane marking work to be done.

