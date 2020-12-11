      Weather Alert

Of Course 2020 Would End With A Geomagnetic Storm

Dec 10, 2020 @ 11:15pm

2020 has brought us hurricanes, wildfires, pandemics, and a whole lot more. Now we’re closing out the year with a magnetic storm.
A Geomagnetic Storm Watch has been issued after a massive explosion on the Sun’s surface hurled a wave of electromagnetic energy towards the Earth.

Solar weather can interfere with things like radio signals and GPS positioning. It also results in a wave of northern lights – which were visible much farther south than normal on Wednesday and Thursday night – even into parts of Oregon, Illinois, and Pennsylvania.
What else can 2020 throw at us before this year finally ends?

