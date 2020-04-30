Off-Duty Mogadore Officer Assaulted Following Motorcycle Accident
SUMMIT COUNTY (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 53 year old Mogadore man was arrested on multiple charges including assault on a Peace Officer, following an incident that took place last weekend.
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office tells WHBC News that it responded to an assault at South Cleveland Avenue in Magadore around 3:30 PM on April 25.
They say Jeffery Cooper allegedly used his vehicle to strike an off-duty Mogadore Police Officer who was riding a motorcycle. Cooper caused the officer to go off of the road way and crash.
The officer was said to have sustained minor injuries from the crash. However, the Sheriff’s Office says Cooper then pulled over afterward and began to assault the officer.
Authorities say multiple bystanders intervened in the altercation. Cooper returned to his vehicle and fled the area before deputies arrived.
Cooper has since been identified and charged with Assault on a Peace Officer and Criminal Damaging. The Sheriff’s Office says additional charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.
The status of the officer who was the victim of the assault was not available.