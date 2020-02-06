Offhand Joke Results in Life-Saving Kidney Donation for Bus Driver’s Wife
Nurses holding box of urgent human organs on rooftop
A woman in Indiana desperately needed a new kidney. Her husband is a bus driver for an Indianapolis Tour Company. A group of friends were on a girls’ trip and ended up on his bus. As they were getting off the bus he made a joke about getting a kidney as a tip.
One of the women in the group was registered as a kidney donor and mentioned it. She got tested and turned out to be a match for the bus driver’s wife! They just had the operation January 20th and both women are doing well!