Offhand Joke Results in Life-Saving Kidney Donation for Bus Driver’s Wife

Feb 6, 2020 @ 10:29am
A woman in Indiana desperately needed a new kidney.  Her husband is a bus driver for an Indianapolis Tour Company.  A group of friends were on a girls’ trip and ended up on his bus.  As they were getting off the bus he made a joke about getting a kidney as a tip.

One of the women in the group was registered as a kidney donor and mentioned it.  She got tested and turned out to be a match for the bus driver’s wife!  They just had the operation January 20th and both women are doing well!

