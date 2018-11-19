Officer Prevents Theft Of Gun Collection

(WHBC) – A police officer in New Philadelphia is being credited with preventing the theft of a resident’s extensive gun collection.

Police Chief Michael Goodwin says Officer Kurt Olson seized nearly 80 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition from outside an apartment building where a man was in the process of taking the firearms to sell them without the owner’s knowledge.

Police say the sister of the man who owns the guns contacted police over concerns that her brother had set up a power of attorney with a person who was a convicted felon and that he was going to take advantage of her brother and his estate.

The owner of the guns said he thought that the 73-year-old man was a friend, and that he had only approached him to be his power of attorney to help with his bills and to care for his cats.

The owner said he had no idea the man was just after his gun collection.

Police say the 73-year-old has an extensive criminal history, is a sex offender and is barred from possessing firearms.

Police say their report has been sent to the Tuscarawas County Prosecutor’s Office for review and that the man could be facing numerous felony charges.

The New Philadelphia Police is reminding residents to consult with a qualified attorney prior to setting up someone with the power of attorney over them and their assets.

Police say the man will get his guns back once the case is closed.