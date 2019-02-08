Officer Shot During Standoff

(WHBC) – A police officer was shot and a suspect killed in a standoff situation in Summit County.

Officers responded to a house on Menlo Court in New Franklin on Thursday night to investigate a domestic dispute.

Authorities say the suspect ran upstairs and barricaded himself in a room and said he had a gun.

A SWAT team, comprised of officers from New Franklin and Barberton, responded to the scene.

Authorities say the suspect still refused to come out of the room, and then fired a shot through the door, striking a Barberton officer.

SWAT team members returned fire, striking the 49-year-old man and killing him.

The Barberton officer was rushed to a hospital for treatment of what is described as a serious, but not life-threatening wound.