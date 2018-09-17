Official Collapses at Sandy Valley Game – Update Here

A scarey night on the football field Friday night that forced the post-ponement of the Sandy Valley/Indian Valley football game. An official collapsed on the field in Magnolia.

And then this post from the Sandy Valley Local Schools facebook page:

A football official went down during the 2nd quarter of last night’s Sandy Valley football game with 2:10 left to play before halftime. Athletic trainers and ambulance personnel responded immediately and the football official was rushed to Aultman Hospital. Due to the severity of the incident, the game officials and both schools agreed to postpone finishing the game to this morning at SV.

Recent update: It is our pleasure to report that, as of this morning, the official is recovering at Aultman Hospital. Thank you for all of the thoughts, prayers and concerns.

Sandy Valley would also like to thank the first responders, athletic trainers, coaches, school administrators and all fans with medical expertise who provided support on the field. Sandy Valley would also like to thank the students, parents, and fans of both SV and Indian Valley who, in the spirit of true sportsmanship, realized that some things in life are bigger than a game.

Regardless of the final score, this weekend has been a victory in what true sportsmanship and rallying together is all about.

