Official video for Halsey/Suga collab “Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem)” coming June 5

In December, Halsey appeared at The Game Awards to perform her song “Lilith” and to announce that the long-awaited fourth installment of Blizzard Entertainment’s Diablo video game would arrive June 6. Well, now we’re getting an official “Diablo IV Anthem” version of “Lilith,” plus a video — both of which feature BTS‘ Suga.

The first 20 seconds of the video premiered at a Diablo IV launch event in LA on Wednesday night, which featured a DJ set by Zedd. In the video, guests were introduced to Halsey embodying the game’s protagonist: the Blessed Mother Lilith. The full video and song will premiere on June 5, but you can watch the teaser now on Instagram.

Now it seems it wasn’t a coincidence that just last month Halsey made a surprise appearance at the last show of Suga’s tour, at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum. The two performed “Suga’s Interlude,” from Halsey’s Manic album, live for the first time.

Diablo IV is available to prepurchase now.

