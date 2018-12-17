Offset Crashes Cardi B’s Show and Begs Her to Take Him Back

Offset is not giving up on Cardi B, his marriage and his family just yet.

Cardi was headlining the Rolling Loud Festival in LA when Offset appeared on stage with a cake and 2,000 white and red roses worth $15,000 in a display that read Take Me Back Cardi.

He then pleaded with her on stage, I just want to tell you I’m sorry bro, in person in front of the world. I love you. Whatever I gotta do to show you that I’m here.

Cardi did not appear to look won over. She looked annoyed at the gesture.

She then had the display removed and she went on with her show.

After Offset crashed Cardi’s performance at Rolling Out, she took to Instagram to ask her supporters to stop bashing him.

She thanked everyone for supporting her but that people should not feel the need to defend her. She went on to say that regardless what happens, Offset is her family as he is the father of her child.

She made a second video as people felt that she was defending Offset or may be planning on getting back together with him. She again emphasized that he is her family regardless of what happens and then she brought up Pete Davidson.

She was referring to the post Pete wrote over the weekend, I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. Cardi said to her supporters, I wouldn’t want my baby father to have that feeling because of millions of people bashing him everyday.