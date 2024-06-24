Oh “Please!” Sabrina Carpenter tops the Hot 100 with new single

Sorry that “Espresso” didn’t do it for ya, but “Please Please Please” has given Sabrina Carpenter her first #1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

The singer’s latest single has topped the chart, no doubt helped by a video co-starring her boyfriend, Barry Keoghan, and a variety of remixes. “Espresso,” meanwhile, holds at #4 after peaking at #3. Both tracks are from Sabrina’s new album, Short N’ Sweet, due out Aug. 23.

Sabrina co-wrote “Please Please Please” with Amy Allen and Jack Antonoff; Antonoff also produced it. This is Jack’s seventh #1 as a writer: His others are “We Are Young” by his band fun. and five songs by Taylor Swift.

Prior to “Espresso” taking over the world, Sabrina’s biggest hit had been “Feather,” which peaked at #21 in April. Before that, her other charting songs were “Skin” and “Nonsense,” neither of which reached the top 40 on the Hot 100.

Sabrina’s Short N’ Sweet Tour kicks off Sept. 23 in Columbus, Ohio.

