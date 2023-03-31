Oh “Snap!” Rosa Linn is back with new music and new tour dates

Rosa Linn is going to open for Ed Sheeran this summer, but before that, she’s got some new music to share with fans.

The Armenian singer, whose song “Snap” went viral last year, has released a new song and video, “Never Be Mine.” The heartbreak ballad shows off Rosa’s powerful vocals, which some fans are comparing to Adele‘s.

Coincidentally, the video shows her performing the song in a seemingly abandoned house, surrounded by windblown fabric, just like Adele’s clip for “Easy on Me.”

In between her shows opening for Ed, which run from June 17 in Toronto to July 15 in Detroit, Rosa will do her own headlining shows, performing in Montreal, New York, Philadelphia, Columbus and Minneapolis between June 20 and July 11.

After her stint on Ed’s tour, Rosa will go on to open up for alt-rock bands Young the Giant and Milky Chance, starting July 13 in Atlanta.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.