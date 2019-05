(WHBC) – Kids in Ohio have the opportunity to design a state license plate with an anti-bullying message.

If your children are in grades K through 5, they can take part in the Stop Bullying Plate contest.

They’ll need to come up with a logo and a slogan.

The winner will see his or her design on state license plates.

It’s a contest sponsored by the Ohio attorney general’s office and the Ohio Education Association.