Ohio AG: Tips, Helpful Info on Upcoming Census Count
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Preparing for the big count.
Next month, the U.S. Census Bureau will mail out via the Postal Service your invitation to participate in the census.
You must respond either by phone, online or by mail.
In May, census workers will begin in-person visits with those who have not responded, according to information provided by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
The bureau stresses they NEVER ask for a full social security number, bank and credit card info.
They don’t take money and they don’t deal in politics.