      Breaking News
Ohio Approved for SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program

Mar 20, 2020 @ 10:25am

COLUMBUS (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine announced news earlier this morning that will help those who have small businesses that have been temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state of Ohio has been approved for the Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program. Low interest loans, long-term loans up to $2 million will be available. The loans are also available for non-profits.

You can find out what areas are eligible for loans and then apply for them by heading to the US Small Business Administration’s website.  

