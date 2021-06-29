      Weather Alert

Ohio BMV: Pandemic Extensions for Driver’s Licenses, Vehicle Registrations End Thursday

Jun 29, 2021 @ 5:47am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Lots of Ohioans could be driving illegally come Friday.

That’s when the COVID extensions on driver’s license and vehicle registrations come off, and as of late last week, over 300,000 Ohioans needed to update either or both.

It’s easy enough to get the vehicle registration sticker online, but a driver’s license renewal requires an in-person visit to a registrar’s office because of the vision test and photo.

Again, the pandemic extension expires Thursday night at midnight, according to the BMV registrar.

