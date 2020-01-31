Ohio BMV Sending Reminders to Get Updated Drivers ID
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They’re reminding you to get things updated before it is too late. The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles will begin sending drivers license renewal reminder emails to customers to ensure everyone has their ID updated by the due date of October 1. The email will include a link to create a personal document check list, something state officials say makes the overall process very simple.
BMV Registrar Charlie Norman explains everything in his interview with Pam Cook on Canton’s Morning News. Check out the full interview below.