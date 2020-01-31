      Weather Alert

Ohio BMV Sending Reminders to Get Updated Drivers ID

Jan 31, 2020 @ 4:38pm

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They’re reminding you to get things updated before it is too late. The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles will begin sending drivers license renewal reminder emails to customers to ensure everyone has their ID updated by the due date of October 1. The email will include a link to create a personal document check list, something state officials say makes the overall process very simple.

BMV Registrar Charlie Norman explains everything in his interview with Pam Cook on Canton’s Morning News. Check out the full interview below.

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2019!
Mix 94.1's Furry Friends! Snoopy's Story Was Sad, But Now He's Full of Puppy Energy!
Terms Of Use