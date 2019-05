No one wants to be a burglary victim, but if were to happen, hopefully the prowler would be as kind as this woman. Cheyenne Ewing got into the Hamden, Ohio residence through a back door and started to make herself at home.

She spent time petting the owner’s dog, then cleaned all the dirty dishes. According to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, Ewing didn’t actually take anything and left on her own without further incident.