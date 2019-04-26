Ohio Closing In On 300 Craft Breweries

(WHBC) – If you love craft beer, Ohio is a great place to be.

The Buckeye State is number 4 nationwide in craft beer production and the number of breweries continues to rise, according to the Brewers Association.

New numbers recently released show craft breweries in Ohio put out almost 1.4 million barrels last year.

Ohio was also number 4 in production in 2014, 2015 and 2016, but in 2017 fell to fifth.

Ohio comes it at number 8 nationwide in the number of craft breweries in the state.

There were 290 craft breweries in the state in 2018, a big increase from the 45 that were operating in 2011.

Ohio ranks 7th in the country in economic impact from craft breweries, at $2.6 billion.

The Ohio Craft Brewers Association expects those numbers to go even higher, saying the Buckeye State is still growing as a craft beer state.