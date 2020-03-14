Ohio Coronavirus Cases Continue to Rise as expected
Ohio Governor Mike Dewine announced Saturday afternoon the state of Ohio now has 26 confirmed cases of coronavirus – a number that doubled since Friday’s report.
This is the information shared by Dewine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton
Cases are in the following counties: Belmont – 2 patients, Butler – 4, Cuyahoga – 11, Franklin- 1, Lorain -1, Stark – 3, Summit-2, Trumbull -2.
The governor said please remember the coronavirus is twice as contagious as the flu and 20 times more deadly.
From Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton provided more details:
Illnesses began for the patients ranging from Feb. 7 to March 13
Age ranges are 31 to 86. The mean age is 53.
The patients are 12 women and 14 men.
There are seven people who have been hospitalized and no people have died.
Additionally, 264 people were being tested for COVID-19 as of Saturday afternoon. There have been 85 negative tests in Ohio.
Both the governor and the health director said we are going to be doing this for awhile. They don’t expect a peak until late April or early May.
