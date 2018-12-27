A dad was going to make sure he spent time with his daughter during Christmas even though she was working.
Pierce Vaughn is a flight attendant. Her father Hal was a passenger on six flights on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day so he could hang out with his child.
A fellow passenger, Mike Levy, had a chance to talk to Hal about the experience. Levy posted the story on social media and Vaughn shared it.
So far, the post has over 85,000 likes and 30,000 shares.
Ohio Dad Books Flights to Spend Christmas Eve with Flight Attendant Daughter
