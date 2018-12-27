Ohio Dad Books Flights to Spend Christmas Eve with Flight Attendant Daughter

A dad was going to make sure he spent time with his daughter during Christmas even though she was working.

Pierce Vaughn is a flight attendant. Her father Hal was a passenger on six flights on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day so he could hang out with his child.

A fellow passenger, Mike Levy, had a chance to talk to Hal about the experience. Levy posted the story on social media and Vaughn shared it.

So far, the post has over 85,000 likes and 30,000 shares.