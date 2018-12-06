Ohio Dad Films Daughter Walking After Bus Suspension for Bullying

Matt Cox of Swanton, Ohio decided to punish his daughter after she was suspended from the bus for a second time for bullying. After his daughter came home and told Cox he would have to drive her to school the next week, he decided to make her walk to school every day. He followed closely behind he as she walked, filmed it, and posted it to Facebook.

The post has gone viral on social media. Some are praising Cox’s actions. Others are saying he is just perpetuating the bullying cycle. Making her walk to school is one thing. Filming it and then posting it to social media is too far.

Love this! Thank you for teaching a lesson that we all need to see. Dad’s lesson on bullying goes viral https://t.co/vRCgfxy7f6 — Pam & Quentin Burt (@QuentinBurt2) December 6, 2018