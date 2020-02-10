Ohio Department of Health Has Tips to Avoid the Flu
COLUMBUS (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Department of Health reported last week that there have been more than 4,400 hospitalizations due to influenza this flu season.
As those numbers continue to rise, health officials are continuing to preach the basics on what can be done to keep yourself healthy. Flu season typically lasts from October through May in Ohio. They say it is still not too late to get a flu shot.
Other tips include:
• Frequently washing your hands for 20 seconds or more with soapy water.
• Using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer when you are unable to wash your hands.
• Not touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Getting plenty sleep and manage stress.
• Eating well and staying as physically active as possible to ensure a healthy immune system.
• Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• Avoiding contact with people who are sick and things they may have touched.