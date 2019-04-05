Ohio Group Helping Nebraska Farmers

(WHBC) – The group Ohio Relief Haulers is making the long drive to Nebraska with supplies to help farmers that have been devastated by flooding in March.

The group’s slogan is Farmers Helping Farmers and Brittany Hamlin, from Rootstown, says she can’t wait to get there.

“I’ve talked to so many people out there, and every time I talk to them they are in tears,” Brittany told Canton’s Morning News.

“They are so excited to see us coming and they are very grateful, they’re just very humble people.”

Brittany says they have more than 50 trucks on the road, carrying hay, seeds and other supplies.

Learn how you can help out here, and watch Pam’s full interview with Brittany below.

