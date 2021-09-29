Ohio House Committee: Trying to Craft Vaccine Exemption Bill That’s Fair to All
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – In the Ohio House, they say they’ve tried to come up with a vaccination bill that’s as fair as possible to Ohioans.
The COVID-19 Vaccine Fairness Act has passed out of the House Health Committee by a vote of 11 to three.
The bill expands vaccine exemptions for employees and students to include medical reasons and natural immunity from antibodies.
Members of the committee say they took six months worth of testimony, hoping to balance individual medical freedom with health and safety.