      Weather Alert

Ohio House Committee: Trying to Craft Vaccine Exemption Bill That’s Fair to All

Sep 29, 2021 @ 7:22am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – In the Ohio House, they say they’ve tried to come up with a vaccination bill that’s as fair as possible to Ohioans.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Fairness Act has passed out of the House Health Committee by a vote of 11 to three.

The bill expands vaccine exemptions for employees and students to include medical reasons and natural immunity from antibodies.

Members of the committee say they took six months worth of testimony, hoping to balance individual medical freedom with health and safety.

Popular Posts
Dog the Bounty Hunter says he's Received 1,000 Tips Since Joining the Manhunt for Brian Laundrie
Vote for Pawsitive Hope and Help Them Win A Grant!
Psychiatrist says that Britney Spears is 'Overmedicated'
Ready, Set, DONATE! 10th Annual Food Fight - Let's Stamp Out Hunger!
Governor Rolls Out New Vaccination Encouragement Program for 12-to-25 Age Group
Connect With Us Listen To Us On