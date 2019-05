(WHBC and ONN) – The Ohio House Thursday is expected to approve a two-year $69 billion budget plan.

The budget eliminates the state personal income tax for those making under $22,500, with a 6.6% cut for everyone else.

A business income deduction is being reduced however.

The budget also raises the minimum salary for teachers in the state system from $20,000 to $30,000.

The bill goes to the Senate next.