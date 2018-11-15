Ohio House Passes Controversial “Stand Your Ground” Bill

After a heated debate, resulting in one representative’s mic being cut, the Ohio House passed HB 228, also known as the “Stand Your Ground” bill. Many different lawmakers tried to attach amendments to the bill, but those all failed. This bill will eliminate the “duty to retreat” before using force to defend yourself. The bill loosens gun control rules in Ohio, and puts the burden of proof to the state in self-defense cases. It also rolls back a rule that people legally carrying a concealed weapon had to have a valid ID on their person, and no longer requires schools and other “gun-free zones” to post signs stating deadly weapons are not allowed on the premises.

