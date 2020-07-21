Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder Arrested in Bribery Case
COLUMBUS (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Longtime Ohio Politician Larry Householder has been arrested after federal agents reportedly visited his farm in southwest Ohio this morning.
Confirmation has been made to the Cincinnati Enquirer and the Columbus Dispatchthe Ohio’s House Speaker and four others are facing charges in a $60 million dollar bribery case. Details are not being discussed. U.S. Attorney David DeVillers says a press conference will take place this afternoon.
The Enquirer also says the others arrested are Neil Clark, founder of Grant Street Consultants and once called by USA Today “one of the best-connected lobbyists in Columbus;” former Ohio Republican Party chair and consultant Matthew Borges; Juan Cespedes, co-founder of The Oxley Group in Columbus; and Jeffrey Longstreth, adviser to Householder. Other sources say the arrests are in connection with Ohio’s recent Nuclear Bailout law.
